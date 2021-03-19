Estevan police lay sexual assault, forcible confinement charges in ongoing investigation

Two people were charged on Thursday with numerous offences in an ongoing investigation in Estevan, police said.

A 39-year-old man faces including sexual assault, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and uttering threats.

The man is also accused of sexual interference, which means touching or instructing someone under 16 for a sexual purpose.

A 37-year-old woman also faces sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement charges.

Police said both of the accused have made their first court appearances. The pair have been released from custody "on undertakings with associated conditions."

Police said no further information will be released at this time as the investigation continues.