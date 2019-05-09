Estevan Police Service to investigate La Loche RCMP arrest of man that led to hospital trip

An incident between RCMP officers and a man in La Loche, Sask., is going to be investigated by the Estevan Police Service.

According to an RCMP news release, on April 27, RCMP members witnessed a man drinking while outside of a licensed establishment. Officers arrested the man for illegal consumption of alcohol and intoxication in a public place.

The man allegedly resisted arrest and was taken into custody in front of other community members. He was then taken to La Loche RCMP cells for several hours before telling them about pains in his lower body.

The man, who was not identified by RCMP, was taken first to La Loche Hospital, then later to a Saskatoon hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken back to La Loche Hospital and has since been released from care.

As a result of this incident, RCMP requested an independent investigation from the Estevan police. As well, an independent observer was appointed by the Ministry of Justice.

"Estevan Police Service will be arriving within the next few days to start their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the adult male's injuries, including how and when the injuries occurred," the news release issued on Friday read.

On May 7, members of the Sask. RCMP senior management team met with officials in La Loche to discuss community concerns as a result of this incident.

The news release issued by RCMP on Friday said they would not provide any further details about the incident until Estevan Police Service's investigation is over.