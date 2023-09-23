2 people dead, officer in stable condition after separate incidents in Estevan, Sask., Wednesday

Two people are dead and a police officer is recovering from injury after two separate but related incidents in Estevan, Sask., Wednesday morning.

Multiple police agencies and Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) are investigating the incident that killed Karie Ann Guillas, 46, along with a later altercation between the suspect and an Estevan police officer at the city's police station.

The Estevan Police Service released an update Thursday sharing some more details about what had happened.

Police were called shortly after 6:30 a.m. CST about a medical emergency in an apartment on Sixth Street. Responding officers found Guillas bleeding from serious upper body wounds.

Paramedics rushed Guillas to hospital. She died there just before 9:30 a.m. CST, police say.

Estevan police consider her death a homicide. Officers arrested a man at the scene and brought him to the city's police station.

At the station, through the course of the homicide investigation, an altercation broke out between the suspect and an Estevan police officer, culminating in an "officer-involved shooting." Both the suspect and the officer were seriously injured and airlifted to Regina for treatment.

Estevan police say the officer is in stable condition, but the service has yet to provide an update on the man's health.

A family member said in an online message that they were notified that the man — who is Karie Ann Guillas's son — died in hospital.

SIRT, which investigates serious incidents involving police that result in a civilian's injury or death, was sent to Estevan Wednesday to examine the officer-involved shooting. A justice ministry spokesperson told CBC News that SIRT should have an update by the end of the week.

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP's general investigation section, meanwhile, are investigating how the police officer was injured during the altercation at the station.

The Estevan Police Service's homicide investigation is ongoing. But in Thursday's update, the service said there no other suspects at this time and no risk to public safety.

On Wednesday, the Weyburn Police Service had sent some of its officers to Estevan, a city about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina, to help respond to other calls for service.