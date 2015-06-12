Inquiry into Estevan Police Service finds unprofessional workplace culture, lack of trust

A rare inquiry into a police force in southern Saskatchewan found an unprofessional work culture that created a breakdown in the relationship between the community and police.

The death of Estevan Police Service Const. Jay Pierson sparked anger among members of the police force who believed he was mistreated by senior officials. Estevan is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The growing discontent would nearly tear apart the force and result in the resignation of Paul Ladouceur as Estevan police chief.

The findings of the inquiry into the Estevan Police Service were released by the Saskatchewan Police Commission on Thursday.

Among the issues found by investigator Aaron Fox was a lack of trust between police officers and their superiors, a board of police commissioners that did not have a clear understanding of its role and responsibilities, and a belief that mental health issues would not be treated seriously or addressed if brought forward.

"There was a feeling that their mental health wellbeing was not a priority or frankly a concern at all," the report reads.

Fox has made recommendations to solve the issues and the Saskatchewan Police Commission has issued directions to the Estevan Police Service.

What happened

The inquiry began after Pierson's death in May 2021.

Pierson had been diagnosed with PTSD and was unable to work, but struggled to obtain workers' compensation benefits after senior figures on the force had expressed concern over his performance.

The constable eventually won a legal battle granting him access to those benefits, but would die of natural causes after.

The strain of the legal dispute and Pierson's death created a flashpoint within the Estevan police and in the broader community.

Part of the tension was caused by Ladouceur, who was already unpopular as a result of his appointment. He was brought in to increase accountability, reduce the amount of overtime and bring the police budget under control.

Ladoucer's efforts to appeal Pierson's request for worker's compensation further eroded trust in the organization, according to Fox.

The inquiry was launched in June 2021 after officers, members of Pierson's family and Estevan mayor Roy Ludwig requested an investigation. It was meant to take a broad look at the Estevan Police Service's "health and well-being supports for police officers" and encompassed the force's chief, board of police commissioners and workplace culture.

Fox wrote that he found a dysfunctional workplace that, despite its many issues, had people who expressed willingness to change to create a better environment.

"Almost across the board with every interview that I conducted I heard the words 'trust' and 'respect' mentioned," the report reads.

Findings

Fox interviewed 27 people. He wrote that the major takeaway was that things need to change at the Estevan Police Service, especially regarding the provision of mental services.

Fox says the inquiry found that mental health services need to be consistent, accessible and anonymous for police officers to feel comfortable using them without fear of stigma.

He recommended the force continue its contract with a counsellor in Regina, while stressing that members must be informed about how much assistance is available.

Other recommendations include:

Create policies that establish how police officers will access mental health services and how the force will re-integrate officers who were absent from work for extended periods of time.

Create a peer-to-peer counselling program.

Foster dialogue between the police chief or deputy chief and members of the force.

Clearly communicate when major changes that would effect staff members are made.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission says work to address these recommendations is underway, with some — including the development of peer-to-peer counselling — already being implemented.

Role of board unclear

The report says many former and current members of the police board of commissioners were "uncertain as to what their role was."

Their terms were only one year long and they felt the training provided to them was inadequate.

Fox recommended the terms be extended, a clear policy "spelling out" the role of the board be created, and their training be expanded.

Commissioners' terms have now been changed to two years.

According to the Saskatchewan Police Commissioners, the Estevan board has been directed to create a strategic plan and specific terms of reference to give members a clearer understanding of their role.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission says it will conduct an audit in 2023 to ensure that the force and the board of commissioners is taking the right steps to address the issues highlighted in the inquiry.