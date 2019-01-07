Estevan mom finds lack of programs for young kids with disabilities, brings them in

Special programming for young children with disabilities has started in Estevan, Sask. after one mother was determined to have activities designed for her kids.

Kandyce Meili's two daughters were diagnosed with MED13L in 2015. The disability can impede growth, impact fine motor skills and cause cognitive delays.

When she started looking for programming, she said there was only Special Olympics programs for children 12 and older in her community. Tailored programs for anyone younger were either over 80 km away in Weyburn, Sask. or in Regina.

Meili took it upon herself to bring Special Olympics for children ages two to 12 to her town of about 11,000 people. Around two and a half years after starting the process, she held her first activities night on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Kandyce Meili and her four children: (from left) Olivia, Emily, Max and Taylen, and her husband Conrad. Kandyce Meili saw the need in the community for special programming for younger children after trying to put her children with special needs into typical sports of soccer and baseball. (Submitted by Kandyce Meili)

"It was very rewarding to see it all come together," Meili said. "When we first were looking for programs for the girls and heard about these Special Olympics programs it seemed like a very daunting task."

"When training came in December I was nervous about who we would have," she said. "Friday, when it all came together it was overwhelming and exciting and really truly I don't think my heart could be any more full."

"There's now a place for these kids where they can come and feel comfortable and learn and play and grow together," she said.

Meili said 11 children came to the Friday try-it-out camp and she expects around 16 to be at each of the next 11 sessions.

Coaches training took place in December for volunteers. Back row from left: Nadine Deitze, Olivia Meili, Conrad Meili, Max Meili, Kandyce Meili, Mark Jones, Emily Meili, Karen Hirsch. Front row from left: Kala Wock, Agnes Garrioch, Amy Harker, Chris Hamilton. (Submitted by Kandyce Meili)

The programming is free to children thanks to a start-up donation. Sessions are held at the Estevan Leisure Centre on Fridays. The Active Start program is for ages two to six and at 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and the FUNdamentals program is for ages seven to 12 and at 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The sessions are open to anyone each week.

Meili said the try-it-out camp went well and the children felt comfortable. It was also her daughters' first experience with tailored programs.

"Everybody was praised for what they could do," she said. "The smiles on the kids faces and the pride in the parent's eyes was amazing."

Meili said the parents were also able to meet others in their own community and start to form friendships.

"It's very important to have somebody else who's experiencing things on the same level that you are, who truly gets it so you don't feel alone in what you're going through," Meili said. "It's really important to have that community and that support system."

Kandyce Meili said the first night had a variety of stations set up where as the next 11 sessions will have one activity instead of stations. (Submitted by Kandyce Meili)

Meili said an example is when her seven-year-old daughter jumped forward for the first time.

"That was so exciting to us that instead of just jumping up and down she actually moved forward," she said. "Not everyone would understand how exciting that is."

Meili said for the remaining 11 weeks she hopes the children learn the little things like standing in line and taking turns. Along with that, they build confidence and make new friends with other children with disabilities.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I really hope everybody is able to come and enjoy it."