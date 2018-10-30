Estevan man accused of sharing child porn on social media

A 30-year-old Estevan man has been charged after he allegedly shared child pornography on social media.

Two complaints were made in December, alleging the man had been sharing the pornography on the internet.

The RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Estevan Police Service searched an Estevan home on Feb. 14 and found child pornography.

Officers also seized a cellphone and other electronic devices which will be searched.

The man has since been released.

He appeared in court on Monday and will be back in court next month.