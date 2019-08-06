Estevan first police agency to join Sask. Crime Watch Advisory Network

Estevan Police Services is now the first municipal police agency to join the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network.

The network was launched in March of this year as a way for RCMP to alert the public about criminal activity.

People in Saskatchewan can sign up for alerts via text message, email, and phone call about crimes happening in their area.

The system originally only included RCMP districts in southern Saskatchewan, but has since expanded to include central and north Saskatchewan as well. It is now expanding to include police agencies.

In a prepared statement, Estevan police chief Paul Ladouceur said the advisory network is the 'much needed missing link' in the release of timely public information.

"If we, as a police service, want the public to assist in solving and preventing crime, then we must empower them with the information to do so," Ladouceur stated. "I highly encourage people to sign up and be part of the solution in reducing crime and keeping our communities safe."