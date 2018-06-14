Estevan, Coronach to receive millions for transition to clean energy

The Saskatchewan government is doling out $10 million to help two coal-reliant communities transition to cleaner energy industries.

Premier Scott Moe announced the funding back in October during his throne speech, but now he has clarified how it will be divided up.

Estevan will receive $8 million. Coronach will receive the remaining $2 million.

The funding comes with a catch. The money is to be spread around to neighbouring municipalities to help them build up cleaner energy infrastructure as well.

Moe used the announcement to scold Ottawa, saying the need to make this transition was imposed "much earlier than planned by new federal regulations."

These regulations require all coal-fired power stations to be decommissioned after 50 years in operation, or by the year 2030, whichever comes first.

The province said this will impact three power stations, several mines and hundreds of jobs in southeast Saskatchewan.