Estevan traffic stop finds, meth, weapons and a 9-month-old baby
Saskatchewan

A New Year's Eve traffic stop in Estevan resulted in drug and weapons charges and the apprehension of a baby.

New Year's Eve arrests made and baby apprehended after traffic stop

CBC News ·
Estevan police say they confiscated these items in a traffic stop on New Year's Eve. (Estevan Police Service/Twitter)

A New Year's Eve traffic stop in Estevan, Sask., resulted in drug and weapons charges and the apprehension of a baby.

Estevan police say an officer stopped a vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia, a hatchet, a baseball bat and a knife.

A nine-month-old baby was also in the vehicle.

They charged a woman and two men with possession of meth and possession of dangerous weapons.

The child was apprehended by authorities.

A constable and a canine officer were involved in the arrest.

 

