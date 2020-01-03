Estevan traffic stop finds, meth, weapons and a 9-month-old baby

A New Year's Eve traffic stop in Estevan, Sask., resulted in drug and weapons charges and the apprehension of a baby.

Estevan police say an officer stopped a vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia, a hatchet, a baseball bat and a knife.

A nine-month-old baby was also in the vehicle.

They charged a woman and two men with possession of meth and possession of dangerous weapons.

The child was apprehended by authorities.

A constable and a canine officer were involved in the arrest.