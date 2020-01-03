Estevan traffic stop finds, meth, weapons and a 9-month-old baby
New Year's Eve arrests made and baby apprehended after traffic stop
A New Year's Eve traffic stop in Estevan, Sask., resulted in drug and weapons charges and the apprehension of a baby.
Estevan police say an officer stopped a vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia, a hatchet, a baseball bat and a knife.
A nine-month-old baby was also in the vehicle.
They charged a woman and two men with possession of meth and possession of dangerous weapons.
The child was apprehended by authorities.
A constable and a canine officer were involved in the arrest.
