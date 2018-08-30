Stockholm, Sask., residents warned about peeping Tom

Police are looking for a man suspected of peeking through windows into homes after several people complained about trespassing and voyeurism occurring in Stockholm, Sask., this summer.

People in the village, about 165 kilometres east of Regina, reported seeing an unidentified male with a medium build trespassing outside homes in the late evenings and then watching people through their windows.

The incidents took place in July and August of this year.

Esterhazy RCMP are reminding people in the Stockholm area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police. People should also keep their doors locked and be aware of any windows left open in their houses.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740, Langenburg RCMP at 306-743-5600 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).