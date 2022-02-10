Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

RCMP investigating shooting that killed 47-year-old near Esterhazy

The provincial RCMP major crimes unit is asking for the public's help investigating the death of a 47-year-old man involved in a shooting in a town near Esterhazy, Sask.

Police asking for the public's help in the investigation

CBC News ·
The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the shooting of a 47-year-old from Dubuc, Sask., as a homicide. (David Bell/CBC)

Esterhazy RCMP and EMS were notified of a shooting at about 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Dubuc, Sask., about 30 kilometres west of Esterhazy.

They found Tracy Rogalski, from Dubuc, injured at the scene. He was later pronounced dead. 

Major crimes is investigating his death as a homicide. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Rogalski's death to contact their local police department or RCMP detachment. 

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

