RCMP investigating shooting that killed 47-year-old near Esterhazy

The provincial RCMP major crimes unit is asking for the public's help investigating the death of a 47-year-old man involved in a shooting in a town near Esterhazy, Sask.

Esterhazy RCMP and EMS were notified of a shooting at about 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Dubuc, Sask., about 30 kilometres west of Esterhazy.

They found Tracy Rogalski, from Dubuc, injured at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

Major crimes is investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Rogalski's death to contact their local police department or RCMP detachment.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.