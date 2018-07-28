Esports inches closer to potential inclusion at Olympic Games

Some Canadians spend hours a day playing video games. In the future, that could be considered Olympic training.

The International Olympic Committee held a forum in Switzerland this month, discussing the role esports should have on the world stage, as the International e-Sports Federation seeks a spot as an official demonstration sport for the 2024 Olympics.

Certain gamers, like Halo player Matthew Fiorante from Regina are champions at their craft, and followed by people from around the world. These players could conceivably become the next wave of Olympic athletes.

Dylan Edgar runs an esports league in Western Canada, and he notes the audience has exploded for esports viewing, quadrupling in just four years and seeing millions tune in.

The only sports it hasn't caught up to are football and soccer. - esports devotee Dylan Edgar

"Last year, the world championship for League of Legends had four times as many viewers as the Stanley Cup," he said. "The only sports it hasn't caught up to are football and soccer."

Dylan Edgar runs an esports league in Western Canada. He's watching to see what the International Olympic Committee decides and how it goes forward in deciding whether or not esports will become the next Olympic event. (CBC News)

The IOC has recognized esports as a sports activity, but at the forum, the committee didn't say whether the event necessarily belongs at the games.

"We are united by passion for our sports and a shared love of competition," said IOC member Patrick Baumann, in a press release. "That's a positive starting point for further discussions about possible future cooperation between the Olympic and esports communities."

Edgar anticipates there could be some pushback if esports does become an Olympic event, as viewers are used to seeing more physical activities like running or jumping.

But he feels the debate is already decided.

"At this point saying, 'Could it be a sport?' is naive. At this point, it is a sport. It's not a matter of if and when … it is."