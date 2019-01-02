Man who escaped from Sask. Pen back in custody
A man who escaped from the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary is back in custody after being on the lam since around New Year's Eve.
Man went unaccounted for during head count on New Year's Eve
The convict, serving time for robbery and assault with a weapon, was reported missing after he was unaccounted for during a head count on New Year's Eve.
The man was allegedly spotted driving a stolen Correctional Service of Canada pickup truck near Yorkton.
He's serving a seven-year sentence at the prison in Prince Albert for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.