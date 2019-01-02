Man who escaped from Sask. Pen back in custody

A man who escaped the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary is back in custody.

The convict, serving time for robbery and assault with a weapon, was reported missing after he was unaccounted for during a head count on New Year's Eve.

The man was allegedly spotted driving a stolen Correctional Service of Canada pickup truck near Yorkton.

He's serving a seven-year sentence at the prison in Prince Albert for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.