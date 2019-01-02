Escaped convict spotted driving prison pickup truck

A convict serving time for robbery and assault with a weapon is missing from the minimum security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

And it looks like he got away in a prison pickup truck.

Steven Briggs' mug shot. (Correctional Services of Canada) A news release said the man was unaccounted for during a head count on New Year's Eve.

Steven Briggs, 24, was last spotted in the Yorkton area on Tuesday driving a blue 2015 Dodge Ram crew cab with the Correctional Service of Canada logo on it.

He's serving a seven-year sentence at the prison in Prince Albert for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Briggs is about five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 157 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his right hand, his left hand and his left forearm.