Inmate back in custody after allegedly assaulting correctional officers during escape

An inmate is back in custody after allegedly assaulting a pair of correctional officers and escaping.

Police say the 31-year-old man, who is being held at the Regina Correctional Centre, was being escorted to a medical appointment Wednesday afternoon in Regina.

They say the inmate escaped custody by assaulting two correctional officers and then stealing a Ford Escape.

The correctional officers were taken to hospital with significant physical injuries. The female victim of the robbery was not physically injured.

Police say the escapee drove northeast out of Regina. Officers used a spike belt to try and disable the vehicle, but were only able to deflate one tire as the vehicle continued down grid roads.

RCMP joined in the chase, which ended when the vehicle went into a ditch around 4:15 p.m. CST.

The man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of robbery and escaping custody.