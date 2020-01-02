Police say an inmate who escaped while leaving the La Ronge, Sask., courthouse this morning should not be approached.

La Ronge RCMP believe John Riley Sanderson, 32, is still in La Ronge or nearby communities.

The police service said he was being escorted from the courthouse to a transport vehicle when he freed himself from restraints and ran away from the officers around noon CT Thursday.

Sanderson is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo that says "LA" under his left eye and others that read "Mary Rose" on the left side of his neck and "Veronica" on the right side of his neck.

Sanderson also has tattoos around both of his arms.

He was wearing inmate clothing consisting of green pants, a grey shirt and a blue and white plaid-patterned jacket with the letters "PACC" written clearly across the back.

Police said Sanderson has a history of violent offences and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately or contact their local RCMP police detachment by calling 306-310-RCMP (7267).

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).