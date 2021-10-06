Man charged with assault escapes police custody in northern Sask.

A 24-year-old man escaped police custody on Tuesday after being arrested for aggravated assault earlier that day.

Now, police are asking for the public's help to locate Barry Thomas.

Thomas was charged with one count of aggravated assault after an investigation on Monday.

Thomas was last seen on McKay Road in Pelican Narrows, about 670 km northeast of Regina, at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a greyish-blue, long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Police said he is about five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police also believe he fled, on foot, into a wooded area.

RCMP continue to search for Thomas. Anyone who sees Thomas is advised not to approach him and to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.