Regina MP Erin Weir wants independent appeal of his ouster from federal NDP caucus

Regina MP Erin Weir isn't giving up in his quest for reinstatement to the federal NDP caucus.

In a statement released Wednesday, Weir says he didn't receive "due process" during an investigation that found he'd harassed and sexually harassed women. He's asking for an independent appeal of the case.

"I have never wanted to prolong this situation by appealing or taking legal action," said Weir, the member of Parliament for Regina-Lewvan.

"Instead, I made a good faith effort to participate in the process set out by [NDP Leader Jagmeet] Singh, apologize to those who felt uncomfortable, and complete all the remedial actions discussed with me."

Weir was ousted from the NDP caucus in May following an investigation. The investigation report was not made public.

Dozens of former NDP MPs and MLAs from Saskatchewan signed a letter calling for Weir's reinstatement. It noted Weir has apologized and has agreed to coaching and other remedial actions.

The federal NDP leader said his decision was final and accused the Saskatchewan group of intimidation.

"I am not going to change my decision because people of a position of privilege want to intimidate me to change that. My decision is final and I am not changing that," Singh said at an NDP caucus retreat in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month.

Weir is calling for a review by "the House of Commons' Chief Human Resources Officer or the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal." He said in his statement that an independent review could resolve the "controversy."

The Canadian Human Rights Act, the NDP staff collective agreement, and the NDP policy on discrimination all provide opportunities to appeal, he said, arguing Singh's office has "invented" its own procedures to get rid of him.

Singh responded to Weir's statement Wednesday. He stood by his decision and said fellow NDP MPs unanimously support that decision.

Members of Parliament should be held to a high standard of conduct, Singh said.

"This should be the safest place to work. This should be the epitome of safe workplaces and safe workplace cultures, and it hasn't been that way."