Regina MP Erin Weir to make election announcement

Regina-Lewvan MP Erin Weir will announce his 2019 election intentions Tuesday morning.

Weir has been sitting as an independent since May 2018 when he was expelled from the NDP caucus following a third-party investigation into harassment and sexual harassment complaints.

It was alleged Weir argued with a staffer excessively and stood too close when speaking to people. Weir said that despite the turbulence, he has had fun this year.

"Serving as an independent MP is the most fun I've had since I've been elected," he said.

"I've got a spot in Question Period every week, which is way more than the NDP caucus ever gave me."

Weir said he has spoken to many of his constituents who say they are concerned about the investigation process into the harassment allegations.

"There's been a tremendous outpouring of sympathy and support," he said.

"I think most people can see that the investigative process was deeply flawed and that the decision to expel me from caucus by the federal NDP leader was a huge overreaction."

The federal election is on October 21.

