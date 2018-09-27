Skip to Main Content
Former Sask. deputy premier, senator Eric Berntson dead at 77

Eric Berntson, a former Saskatchewan and federal politician who served jail time for fraud, has died. He was 77.

In this undated file photo, Eric Berntson is approached by a reporter as he leaves court in Regina. He would later serve jail time for defrauding Saskatchewan taxpayers. (CBC News)

Berntson first entered provincial politics in 1975 when he won the Souris-Cannington riding as a Progressive Conservative.

He served as the Leader of the Opposition from 1979 to 1982 after the newly elected party leader, Grant Devine, did not have a seat.

When Devine became premier in 1982 Berntson was named his deputy.

Following his time in provincial politics Berntson was appointed to the Senate in 1990 by former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

He was convicted in 1999 of defrauding Saskatchewan taxpayers of more than $41,000 while serving as deputy premier.

In 2001, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld Berntson's conviction and he resigned his Senate seat to serve a one-year jail term.

Berntson died in Ottawa on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie, three children and a granddaughter.

