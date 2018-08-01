Sask. pharmacists prepare for EpiPen shortage

Saskatchewan pharmacies have a limited supply of EpiPens due to a national shortage.

Pfizer, the company who make the life-saving injectors, is having manufacturing issues.

Myla Wollbaum, the director of professional practice at the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, said pharmacies in Sask. won't get new stock of the product for three weeks in August.

Wollbaum said production of EpiPen Juniors, which contain half the dosage of a regular EpiPen, are still being supplied but are also limited.

Health Canada is suggesting pharmacists distribute one EpiPen per patient until new stock arrives.

"If [they] don't have access to anything else except for an expired EpiPen, we're recommending that people use that," Wollbaum said, adding that EpiPens are effective up to two years after the expiry date.

Pharmacy Association suggests alternatives

Famous for the "blue to the sky, orange to the thigh" motto, EpiPens work by distributing epinephrine, also known as adrenaline. They are the go-to short-term emergency treatment for a severe allergic reaction.

Due to the shortage, pharmacists are recommended to become familiar with giving a manual epinephrine shot.

"This would mean you would need to draw up the epinephrine into a syringe and then give the appropriate dose," Wollbaum said. "Even though the EpiPen is shorted there is another option."

Wollbaum said that in the event of a serious allergic reaction, the most important things to do are call 911 immediately and get to a hospital.