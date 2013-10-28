Cities and towns in Saskatchewan can apply for funding to help clean up contaminated land

Municipalities in Saskatchewan can now apply for funds to clean up "abandoned, environmentally impacted sites" like former gas stations or laundromats through the Impacted Sites Fund.

The fund is kept up from fines collected under The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010. There is currently about $178,000 in the fund.

Cities or towns can apply to the fund. The province said in a release that priority will be given to the sites "that pose the greatest risk to human or ecological health."

"In addition to the obvious environmental and human health benefits of cleaning up contaminated sites, the Impacted Sites Fund will allow communities to use those sites for other, economically beneficial purposes," Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a release.

Regina Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said such contaminated sites are a waste of land.

"We're looking at a piece of property that could have much higher value from a community as well as from a development standpoint that's sitting there vacant for all sorts of reasons," he said.

"It's an eyesore. I think it really undermines many of the objectives the city and the community has around infill and development and densification."

Despite all the help the city could use with these sites, Stevens said it's a start.

"Any time you put money on the table to help solve a problem at a municipal level, you welcome it."

The ministry of environment said that the money in the fund is not enough to clean all the impacted sites in the province, which is why they're ranking the applicants.