SaskPower minister expected to respond to solar power cap controversy today
SaskPower announced last week its 'net-metering' program had reached capacity
Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan's minister responsible for SaskPower, is expected to respond Monday to outrage from solar power proponents who are upset with the province for ending its "net metering" program.
The net metering program allowed SaskPower customers who were connected to the provincial grid to generate their own electricity through solar panels, feed it into the grid and get credit for any excess they generated.
The program was slated to run until 2021 or until it hit a 16-megawatt cap of generated power.
Last Thursday, SaskPower announced it was at capacity. The Crown utility says there was an unexpectedly high uptake from customers.
Some people involved in solar panel sales said it could kill the industry and lead to job losses. One group organized a rally at a solar power company in Regina on the weekend.
Premier Scott Moe has also weighed into the controversy with a tweet suggesting the net-metering program isn't dead yet.
"The success of [Saskatchewan's] net metering program indicates the potential of solar power and demonstrates that our solar industry has the capacity to address customer demand," Moe said. "A new sustainable program that provides continued opportunity for [Saskatchewan] to access solar options will be available soon."
Officials with the Premier's office said on Friday that Duncan would respond to the net-metering concerns on Monday.
