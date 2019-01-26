Severe winter weather on the way this weekend for much of Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across much of Saskatchewan, including all of the southern part of the province, saying "severe winter weather" is on the way this weekend.

Special weather statements are in place for most of central and southern Saskatchewan on Saturday. Extreme cold warnings for northern Saskatchewan were lifted just before 10:30 a.m. CST, although temperatures in the –30 range are still forecast for much of the north.

"It's going to be quite the change happening over the next few hours and it's going to affect different parts of the province differently," said Chris Stammers, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

That change could include wild temperature swings, mixed precipitation — including snow and patches of freezing rain — and strong winds starting Saturday evening and into Sunday, the agency says.

Since conditions may change rapidly, people are advised to check Environment Canada's website for the latest weather alerts.

Environment Canada says an intense low pressure system currently over the Pacific Ocean is expected to reach Saskatchewan Saturday night.

The system is bringing in mild temperatures that will be well above seasonal norms.

The alert says a "sharp line of mixed precipitation" could develop between Meadow Lake and Regina, which includes a mixture of snow, rain and freezing rain.

Strong cold front

Environment Canada expects the fast-moving system to have made its way into northwestern Saskatchewan by Sunday morning, saying the northern and eastern grain belt could see 10 centimetres or more of snow.

"The actual track of the system is still highly variable and the exact location of the heaviest snowfall is still to be determined," the special weather statement says.

The low pressure system will be accompanied by a "vigorous" cold front that will pass through southern Saskatchewan starting Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The front is expected to include strong winds with gusts of 70 kilometres per hour and higher, falling temperatures, snow and blowing snow.

Southwest Saskatchewan could see wind gusts of 90 km/h or higher.

Varying temperatures across province

Stammers says there are "very crazy temperature differences across the Prairies, and that's going to really fuel this low pressure system that's going to move in."

"Northern areas definitely won't see the brunt of this system, but they'll definitely see some snow with it."

A winter storm warning was also issued just after 10:30 a.m. CST for Île à la Crosse, Beauval, Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake. Hazardous conditions are expected, Environment Canada says, as a developing low pressure system brings freezing rain and heavy snow to that northwestern region Saturday into Sunday.