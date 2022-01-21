Environment Canada warns of icy, slippery road conditions in southern Sask., Saskatoon

People in Saskatoon and much of southern Saskatchewan are dealing with icy roads heading into the weekend.

Freezing rain and a light snowfall overnight created icy conditions on Saskatoon's streets and sidewalks, making driving and walking challenging Friday morning, according to the city.

"Snow crews worked continuously overnight with de-icing operations ... Eighteen sanders worked all night, applying de-icing materials on Saskatoon's streets with a focus on Circle Drive, bridge decks and intersections along busy streets," the city said in a press release.

Sanders will continue working day and night, focusing on high speed and high traffic streets, intersections and bridge decks, according to the city.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said drivers should be cautious.

"It was quite the past 24 hours [in Saskatoon] with the temperature rising as much as it did in the evening time, and then we got a bunch of freezing rain ... so that really put a coat down on those roads," Lang said.

"We did get a little bit of snow on top of that as well. And now the winds are blowing, so those roads are really icy in and around the city."

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the province had issued warnings of icy or slippery conditions across southern Saskatchewan including on Highway 1 from Regina to Moose Jaw, Indian Head to Regina, Moose Jaw to Swift Current, and Swift Current to the Alberta border. The province also warned of swirling and drifting snow on those roads, and in Yorkton and Weyburn.

"There are some travel not recommended areas through southern Saskatchewan as well around the city of Saskatoon. So something to keep in mind for people if they're having to travel, check the highway hotline before heading out," Lang said.

She said Saskatchewan drivers can expect the conditions to continue into the weekend.

"We will see our temperatures start to tumble during the day because our winds have snapped around to the northwest direction, and that always means colder air. So that won't help the roads either. And then [Saturday] and into Sunday, we're actually expecting a little bit more snow."

Southern Saskatchewan won't see too much snow, but it will be enough to be bothersome, Lang said. And on Sunday there may even be rain, which will worsen the slippery and icy sections.

"If you don't have to venture out there, I wouldn't venture out," Lang said. "But if you have to, make sure you check the highway hotline before heading out and make sure you're prepared for those driving conditions."

Drivers should have winter tires and an emergency kit in their car, Lang said.