A chilly autumn day: 2 records going back more than 100 years broken in Sask., Environment Canada says

Two daily weather records which had stood for more than a century were broken in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary weather data.

Wednesday's low broke the 1896 record for the coldest Sept. 5 in Moose Jaw, at a chilly –2.8 C.

That's colder than the previous record low of –2.2 C, which was set during Wilfrid Laurier's first term as the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Indian Head dipped down to –3.3 C, well below the 1903 record of –1.7 C.

Daily weather records were also broken in several other parts of Saskatchewan, but those records were all from the later 20th century:

The mercury in Coronach touched –2.7 C, which beat the –2.2 C record low set in 1965.

Elbow hit –1.3 C, colder than the –1.1 C low in 1965.

Estevan tied the record low of –1.7 C, also set in 1965.

Saskatoon was –1.3 C, which broke a 1965 record of –1.1 C.

Sept. 5 was fairly chilly in 1965.

Other more recent records were also broken on Wednesday: