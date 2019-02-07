All of Sask. under extreme cold warning

The entire province of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada reports the mild spot in the province is –29.9 C in Cypress Hills Provincial Park, while the cold spot is –45.7 in Key Lake, which is the coldest place in Canada.

School bus routes in the Prairie Valley School Division, the Regina Catholic School Division and the Regina Public School Division are cancelled for the full day due to the cold weather, along with any planned extra-curricular trips.

Buses to the Francophone schools of Laval Elementary, Ecole Du Parc and Laval High School are also cancelled.

All buses are cancelled for Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools. Buses in the surrounding Prairie Spirit School Division have also been cancelled.

Schools are still open.

Saskatoon broke a 112-year-old record on Wednesday with a low of -42.5 C.

In these temperatures, frostbite is a risk in minutes.

Warmer winter than normal

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said that while this may seem like the coldest winter ever, the numbers tell a different story.

"So far this winter is warmer than normal," he said. "January, believe it or not, was almost a degree and a half warmer than normal. December was three degrees warmer than normal."

He said the cold temperatures are due to a high pressure system coming down from the north and sticking around.

"It just hugs the ground. It's thick; it's dense; you can't kick it out. It's like a bully; it just sits there and won't move. It takes sometimes a Pacific weather stream to kick it out and move it back up north."

Phillips expects the weather to warm up starting early next week, though the temperatures will still be below normal.

Highs for this time of year are around minus seven but we can look forward to a warm-up closer to minus 14.