4 podcasts about books, movies and shows featuring Saskatchewan hosts
You might be surprised some of them exist, but over the moon that you found them
CBC Saskatchewan's local marketing and communications team embarked on a journey to find podcasts that are telling Saskatchewan's story.
We held an exclusive event at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina where we gave podcast creators an opportunity to share the best of their podcast with our CBC audience.
Here are some recommendations for great podcasts being produced in the province.
The Worldshapers
Host: Edward Willett
Topic: Literature (science fiction and fantasy)
Frequency: Bi-weekly (approximately)
Listen here
Hosted by award-winning science fiction and fantasy author Edward Willett, and winner of the 2019 Aurora Award for Best Fan Related Work, this podcast will undoubtedly spark your creative mind.
If you're an aspiring science fiction and fantasy writer, or just interested to hear more about the writing process, this show is for you!
The EF Word
Hosts: Gerassimos Vandoros
Topic:
Listen here
The EF Word is a Regina-based podcast started by a few people on an Instagram page. Now, it has a couple hundred episodes about people talking anything and everything entertainment.
Good Evening: An Alfred Hitchcock Podcast
Hosts: Brandon-Shea Mutala, Tom Caldwell, and Chris Haigh
Topic: TV & Film
Frequency: Monthly
Listen here
If you're a Hitchcock fan, you'll appreciate the thorough nature of this podcast. Three gentlemen discuss Alfred Hitchcock's films in chronological order and have a lot of fun along the way.
Bill and Ted Watch Movies
Hosts: Bill Cwirla and Ted Giese
Topic: TV & Film
Frequency: Approximately bi-weekly
Listen here
This podcast is a conversation about movies between someone who knows very little about movies and watches them occasionally for entertainment (Bill), and someone who knows a lot about movies and can appreciate a movie's meaning, nuances, and cultural significance (Ted).
The result is a free-wheeling conversation about film, culture, philosophy, theology, zombies, dystopia, politics, myth, legend and whatever else the film inspires.
Listeners are encouraged to watch the movies themselves. Who doesn't like to double down on entertainment with your eyes and ears?
