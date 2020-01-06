Entangled bucks freed by shooting antlers apart

Warning: Some people may find the details and video in the following story disturbing.

The Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers is praising an officer's handling of a difficult situation.

On Dec. 18, someone driving just south of the town of Southey saw two bucks entangled in each other's antlers. One of the bucks was dead and partially eaten by coyotes, and the live deer was trying to get free but couldn't.

The driver called Rowan's Ravine Conservation Officers for help.

The officer who responded got close enough to use a rifle to shoot the antlers, freeing the trapped buck. The officer also took a video of the situation, which the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers shared.

"I was quite pleased to find out how it had been handled," said Daryl Minter, a conversation officer and member of the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers.

WARNING: This video has imagery some viewers may find disturbing. A conservation officer had to use his rifle to free a buck that had its antlers entangled in a dead ones' set. 0:20

In a situation like this, an officer doesn't have many options, Minter said.

The buck looked like it had been there for some time as the field had a lot of marks from the dead buck being dragged, he said. It didn't seem like the buck could release itself.

"You could see that they were locked quite well. So the officer knew that something would have to be done," Minter said.

The live buck looked healthy with good coordination, muscle movement and strength, Minter said. That is most likely why the officer decided to shoot at the antlers to unlock them.

"And [the buck] did bound off toward the valley in good shape," Minter said.

A deer had its antlers tangled in another deer's set. The deceased deer appeared to have been half eaten by coyotes, according to a conservation officer. (Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers/Facebook)

If the buck were not healthy, other options included tranquilizing the buck or even euthanizing it on site if it was near death.

Minter said it's obvious the animal had been injured but it could have been worse.

"It doesn't take long for coyotes to take advantage of a situation like that," he said.

The officer also had the training to make the shot, Minter said. If someone were to come upon a similar situation in the future, they should call an officer, not try and take the shot themselves, he said.