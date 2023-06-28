The students in a Grade 1 and 2 class in Regina are now published authors, even though some just learned to write eight months ago.

The class from St. Joan of Arc School created Mrs. Engdohl's Class Travels the World — a hardcover book — with the help of Studentreasures Publishing.

"It feels nice to be a published author because you can have fun writing a book," said Grade 2 student Adan Herrera Bustos.

Teacher Chelsie Engdohl said she saw an ad from the publishing company on TikTok and decided to help her class become student authors.

"When my teacher said that we were making a book, I was kind of nervous, since it was my first time," said Grade 1 student Hudson Hill.

The class, along with children in an older grade called 'big buddies,' used a kit from the publisher to write and draw their pages for the book.

The kids were inspired by the book Flat Stanley, which is about a boy who is squashed flat but makes the best of it.

Each child wrote a page about where they would travel and what they'd do once there.

"One of my coworkers actually went to Hawaii, which is where the front cover picture comes from," said Engdohl. "And he 'Flat-Engdohled' me into all of these pictures of his trip in Hawaii, and we actually thought it would be a really funny idea to 'Flat Stanley' all of the kids into their own picture."

Chelsie Engdohl reads Mrs. Engdohl's Class Travels the World to her class at the St. Joan of Arc school library. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Grade 1 student Deandre Magaisa said he chose to go to Peru after his grandfather told him stories about hiking mountains there. Maxium Kudasov decided to focus on France, because he said the Eiffel Tower is beautiful.

"I thought that it was awesome," said Grade 2 student Carter Wilson.

Engdohl said the best part is seeing her class's writing come to life after all the hard work learning to spell and write a cohesive story.

"I think that the class is really excited and I think that it kind of gave a little bit more meaning to their reading and their writing," said Engdohl.

"Just knowing that they could become a published author at such a young age and be in a real book, and that they are going to have it forever."