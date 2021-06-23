Regina's executive committee to discuss city's plan to become net-zero by 2050

Ten days after Regina released its Energy & Sustainability Framework, the city's executive committee will meet Thursday for a special meeting to discuss the plan.

If approved by city council, the framework would function as a guide for future energy, emissions and sustainability related decisions, according to the executive committee's revised special agenda.

The goal to become a net-zero city by 2050 was set unanimously by council in 2018.

"This is an important milestone in our journey to become a renewable city," said Louise Folk, executive director of People & Transformation with the city, in a release on March 14.

"The Energy & Sustainability Framework is ambitious and requires sustained effort from the City of Regina, residents and all sectors of the community."

The proposed plan is expected to help reduce Regina's emissions by 52 per cent and cut energy by 24 per cent by 2030, according to the release.

The city projects that the actions in the framework could result in $12.5 billion in financial returns by 2050, as well as an average net growth of more than 4,000 jobs per year.

The cost is estimated at $11.5 billion, the executive committee's revised special agenda says.

Seven key areas in the framework

The plan follows the principle of reducing emissions, improving energy consumption, and switching to renewable or low carbon energy sources.

The framework lays out seven significant actions, called "Big Moves," as well as 31 related actions the city would have to take to reach the goal of nearly net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

According to the framework, the city needs to commit to:

Retrofitting existing buildings.

Clean heating.

Net-zero in new construction.

Renewable energy generation.

Low-emissions vehicles.

Increase active transportation and transit use.

Clean and re-energize industry.

The plan was developed with consultant Sustainability Solutions Group.

If approved, the first annual progress report would be considered by city council in the second quarter of 2023.

Building retrofits is one of the seven key areas in Regina's Energy & Sustainability Framework. It would entail that current buildings have to become around 50 per cent more efficient, on average, than what they are today. (City of Rehoma)

Current emissions in Regina

To examine the city's current energy use, more than 70 data sets were collected and analyzed.

Regina's per capita emissions of 23.5 tonnes of CO2e, carbon dioxide equivalent, are 4.7 times more than the global average of five tonnes of CO2e, according to the executive committee's revised special agenda.

One tonne of CO2e is comparable to emissions resulting from someone driving 4,500 kilometres, or about nine round trips from Regina to Saskatoon, the document says.

The main sources of carbon emissions in 2016 in the city were the industrial sector (34 per cent), transportation (24 per cent), and commercial (17 per cent), according to the Energy & Sustainability Framework.

Overall, the city anticipates the actions in the framework would help decrease emissions by 97 per cent, which according to the city is equivalent to emissions produced by 1.4 million vehicles.