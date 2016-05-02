Endurance can be a learned mental trait, says author, scientist and athlete

What does it take to complete a marathon?

With the Queen City Marathon just around the corner, CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition asked journalist and runner Alex Hutchinson that question.

Hutchinson authored a New York Times Bestseller titled Endure: Mind, Body and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance.

"The limits which we experience feel very physical, very non-negotiable … maybe not defined, but influenced by what's going on in your mind," Hutchinson said.

"[The limits] may be more negotiable than we think."

Hutchinson was a post-doctoral physicist with the U.S. National Security Agency before becoming a journalist. As part of his research into endurance, he competed in the 2013 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon, where he finished 53rd overall.

He also participated in a Nike project that pushed athletes to try to complete a marathon — a 42-kilometre run — in under two hours. (The current world record for a marathon is 2:01:39.)

He found the man who came the closest to breaking the two-hour mark had a high level of confidence in himself — and despite other advances in running, he thinks it was that level of confidence that was a determining factor in how he finished the event.

Is endurance learned?

Endurance can be learned and there is a mental component to it, Hutchinson says. Just like some people are born taller and may be more likely to pursue sports where that's an advantage, some people are born with a personality type that pushes them to seek out challenges or endure suffering.

That doesn't mean the average person can't push their personal level of endurance higher.

"Some scientists say that greater endurance athletes are often benign masochists — they kind of like the feeling of suffering," he said.

"All of that is interesting, but it doesn't mean that we're just born with it or we're not. I think all of us are capable of increasing our physical capacity, but also changing our mindset to be able to tackle challenges and endure discomfort for longer."

Hutchinson said he finds endurance to be as much a mental trait as a physical one.

As an example, he compared someone running in Sunday's Queen City Marathon to a student pushing themselves through a night of studying for a final exam.

"The challenge is the same — the challenge is to keep pushing yourself to do something that maybe, in the moment, you don't really want to do."

He said in the same way a runner's heart starts to get stronger or their muscles adapt to deal with discomfort, endurance can be developed through a change in mindset and psychological training.

Hutchinson said scientists view endurance as an evolutionary tool, with limits designed to protect your body and prevent you from running yourself to the ground. While there are exceptions, Hutchinson said, the good news is that our protective mechanisms are so well developed that it's "next to impossible" to push yourself to danger.

The joy of pushing the limits

He said he'd consider exploring the benefits of pushing limits in another book — but added that would be highly dependent on the individual.

"For me, there's a real satisfaction of pushing myself and, once I've stopped, of having pushed myself," Hutchinson said.

"I run in the mornings and for the rest of the day, I know that … nothing I do that day is going to be as hard as what I did that morning.

"It gives me a feeling of confidence and it gives me a feeling of accomplishment."