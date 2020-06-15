Relaxed border restrictions means Warman-North Dakota couple can reunite

It's been three months since a father from North Dakota has seen his baby in Saskatchewan.

Now, they will be able to reunite thanks to new rules for family members.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Canadian government to close the border to the United States, but new guidelines announced last week say family members and permanent residents can cross to see their family in certain circumstances.

This was great news to Valentina and Dwight Tyson. The couple has been apart since mid-March.

Dwight lives in North Dakota while Valentina lives in Warman, Sask. Valentina said Dwight made the seven-hour drive often.

The two met online in 2017.

"He came to visit and it was love at first sight," Valentina said. "A year later, we got married and a year later we got pregnant and a year later we had a baby."

Valentina and Dwight Tyson have been in a long distance couple since they started dating. (Submitted by Valentina Tyson)

Their baby daughter was born on Jan. 21, 2020. Dwight was in Saskatchewan for 10 weeks and left mid-March to return back to work. Then the pandemic restrictions came in and the border was closed.

"We didn't know when the border was going to open, when I'm going to see him again," Valentina said. "It was like living with the unknown, not having a day to look forward to like before."

Dwight Tyson hasn't seen his daughter since March, the last time he was able to visit. (Submitted by Valentina Tyson)

Valentina said the two have been checking everyday, waiting for the borders to reopen so he can cross.

"It's been tough. It's been tough with the baby by myself," Valentina said. "On his side, I would feel worse for him. He's missing out on all those things. Her learning to sit up, her jumping and all these things. So it's been really emotional."

Valentina said it's been tough on their marriage as well, because they are both stressed out about the situation.

"We Facetime, Skype and I do get to enjoy those little small moments but not as they're happening," Dwight said. "It's almost after the fact."

Valentina and Dwight Tyson's daughter is now about five months old. (Submitted by Valentina Tyson)

Valentina said they hope Dwight will be in Saskatchewan later this week. He will then begin a 14-day quarantine.

"I'm really looking forward to embracing my family and spending some good quality time with them," Dwight said.