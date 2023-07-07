Encampment at Regina city hall grows to more than 60 tents

The encampment at Regina city hall that began with a gazebo and one tent has now become home to more than 60 tents in less than a month.

One volunteer said the rapid increase in tents is a signal of just how bad homelessness has gotten in Regina.

Mandla Mthembu said encampments already existed throughout the city before this one was formed, but this location is bringing people together.

"The words gone out that there's a place in downtown Regina, there's people kind of congregating, there's food, supplies and some other things," Mandla Mthembu said.

It's also bringing a hidden crisis out into the open.

Mthembu is just one of many volunteers working to help people who live on the streets and have gathered outside city hall.

He said he's had a privileged life and has not had to experience homelessness personally, but felt motivated to help by compassion and empathy.

"The condition I've been able to see throughout the last couple years, it's gotten worse for a lot of people," he said.

Mandla Mthembu volunteers at the encampment at Regina city hall, helping to distribute water and food to those who have nowhere else to go. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

On Thursday and Friday, CBC News spoke with some residents of the encampment. They ranged in age and they came from a variety of different backgrounds. Some of the men and women told CBC they had full time jobs. Others did not.

They all declined to provide their full names or participate in an interview on-camera, citing the stigma homeless people face.

The residents told CBC that the encampment at city hall provided them with a central location where they can easily access basic necessities — things like food and water.

The people who call the encampment home also said city hall is generally safer than if they had set up somewhere isolated and alone.

By surrounding themselves with other homeless people, they have a sense of security and the location means there is nearby foot traffic throughout the day and night.

Regina Fire and Protective Services complete a wellness check every morning and police on patrol stop by throughout the day, said residents.

The encampment fluctuates between 15 and 46 people, according to the City of Regina.

WATCH| Police called, public barred from Regina city hall as councillors criticized over homelessness lawsuit

Police called, public barred from Regina city hall as councillors criticized over homelessness lawsuit Duration 2:21 A contentious meeting saw city council bar the public from entering chambers after disruptions from the gallery by supporters of councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.

No action taken by city

Mayor Sandra Masters has said that she doesn't think encampments are a solution to homelessness. However, no action has been taken to remove the people living outside city hall.

It's not clear if the city is planning to take action.

So far, people have been allowed to use city hall bathrooms during regular business hours and recently the city agreed to help with additional garbage collection at the encampment.

"The health and safety of all residents of Regina is the city's top priority," the City of Regina said in a statement.

And while the encampment is not pretty, those who live there say it reflects the reality of homelessness in Regina.

The growing number of people gathered at the city's front door serves as a reminder of a growing homelessness crisis that needs to be addressed, Mthembu said.

He said that by having the issue front and centre, people can't look away.

"These are humans and if you humanize them in your mind by just engaging with them, and talking to them, you understand it's not a financial issue or an economic issue or a healthcare issue," he said.

"It's a human issue, and it needs people to treat them like people in order to overcome it."