Oil spill in Herschel, Sask., largely contained to Enbridge property, says Canada Energy Regulator

An above-ground oil spill in Herschel, Sask., was largely contained to Enbridge company property, said a release from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

CER said about 150 cubic metres of sweet crude oil spilled at an Enbridge pump station.

Enbridge said a limited amount of oil impacted nearby municipal land and no waterways were affected. The company told CER wildlife protection measures are in place and surface clean-up is underway.

A CER inspection officer is on site, the release said.

Herschel is about 150 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Pipelines need more monitoring: FSIN

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said there needs to be "beefed up" monitoring of pipelines, including having First Nations people helping with the monitoring.

"This incident shows that there is always a risk of leaks, even on recently built pipelines," said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a news release.

"First Nations have reason to worry about the potential oil leaks from all pipelines that are near their lands."

The release notes that the Line 3 pipeline in Canada impacts 154 Indigenous communities.

The CER release notes that the Enbridge Line 3 Indigenous Advisory Monitoring Committee was notified of the incident and is being kept up to date.