Firefighters knock down recycle depot fire in Regina's west end

Fire crews will return to the the Emterra Group recycle depot in Regina Thursday morning to investigate and assess damage after spending three hours battling a fire on Wednesday evening.

The Regina Fire Department said it believes the fire started in bales of recycled materials.

Crews responded to the fire at the Global Transportation Hub in Regina's west end shortly after 6 p.m. CST.

The building's fire protection system helped suppress the blaze until crews arrived, according to the fire department.

At 6:41 p.m. CST the fire department published a Tweet that said fire crews had the "upper hand" against the blaze and that all workers were accounted for at the scene, but there was still "lots of work left to do."

The fire department told CBC News in an email that crews had "wrapped up" the fire by 9 p.m. CST.