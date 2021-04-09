Sask. stats show 1,300 fewer jobs in March than same time last year
Saskatchewan's latest job numbers are out and they are a bit of a mixed bag for the province.
Sask. unemployment rate is sitting at 7.3 per cent
Saskatchewan reported 1,300 fewer jobs in March compared to the same time last year. It was the only province to have such a dip in the past year.
"On a seasonally adjusted basis, there were 549,700 persons employed in Saskatchewan in March 2021, same as the February 2021 level but down 1,300 from the March 2020 employment level," a report from the Ministry of Finance says.
Part-time employment in Saskatchewan went up around 13.5 per cent, but full-time employment rates fell 15.4 per cent.
Canada's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2021 is 7.5 per cent. Saskatchewan's is sitting at 7.3 per cent.
