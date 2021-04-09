Sask. stats show 1,300 fewer jobs in March than same time last year

Saskatchewan's latest job numbers are out and they are a bit of a mixed bag for the province.

Saskatchewan reported 1,300 fewer jobs in March compared to the same time last year. It was the only province to have such a dip in the past year.

"On a seasonally adjusted basis, there were 549,700 persons employed in Saskatchewan in March 2021, same as the February 2021 level but down 1,300 from the March 2020 employment level," a report from the Ministry of Finance says.

Part-time employment in Saskatchewan went up around 13.5 per cent, but full-time employment rates fell 15.4 per cent.

Canada's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2021 is 7.5 per cent. Saskatchewan's is sitting at 7.3 per cent.