Employees at Crown corporations in Sask. refusing to work overtime as strike looms

Seven Crown corporations are still in limbo after a union offer to their companies was rejected, but unionized employees have begun job action.

As of Monday, there is a ban on overtime and work-to-rule is also in place at SaskTel, DirectWest, SecureTek, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, Saskatchewan Water Corporation and the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

"The bans on overtime are probably some of the biggest things that will affect the Crowns," Dave Kuntz, president of Unifor local 1-S which represents SaskTel, said.

"[It's] just slowing things down, putting a little bit more pressure on the company."

Work to rule means employees will only do the minimum amount of work required by thier current contract.

Kuntz said the most recent offer was the union asking for around the cost of living (two per cent) wage increases every year for three years. That was rejected.

The companies could strike as early as Friday.

"Our government recognizes that job action is part of the bargaining process and is the right of unions. However, we continue to feel a strike is not in the best interest of the Crowns, Crown employees, and Crown shareholders – the people of Saskatchewan," finance minister Donna Harpauer said in a statement on Friday.

Essential services agreements

If the companies strike, how will that affect the average customer? For SaskPower, spokesperson Joel Cherry said it will pretty much be business as usual.

"A lot of the Unifor staff that we have work in the call centre and so there may be slightly longer wait times when you call into SaskPower," Cherry said.

Cherry said that a lot of the services the call centre does, folks can go online to do in the event of a strike.

Essential services agreements kick in when there is a situation that involves the services of the Crowns that could potentially jeopardize the health and safety of the public.

For example, essential services for something like SaskPower would be the outage centre. For something like SaskTel, it's 9-1-1. In the case of a strike, these will still operate.

There are no scheduled bargaining days as of Monday afternoon.

