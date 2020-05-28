'I loved her with all my heart': Father wants justice for 3-year-old killed in Prince Albert

The father of a toddler killed in Prince Albert last month wants justice for Emily.

"She was just a baby," said Emile Daniels, speaking on the phone from Sandy Bay. "I couldn't swallow, I couldn't begin to hold the fact that I lost my little girl."

Emily McCallum-Daniels was found unresponsive inside a home in Prince Albert on April 8. She died at the Saskatoon Children's Hospital the next day. On Wednesday, her half-brother Fabian Morin was charged with second-degree murder. Daniels said the arrest has brought a small sense of closure.

"I was just praying over her grave, I was praying. Creator, God, please find who's responsible for my baby's death," he said. "I feel relieved that the name came out."

At the same time, what happened has been near-impossible to comprehend.

Daniels wasn't living with Emily when it happened. He said he was working on his addictions in an effort to better support Emily in the months leading up to her death.

He said he has been told that it occurred at the home where his ex-partner lived. Daniels said Morin, the accused, is the son of his ex-partner, Emily's mom.

Daniels said the family had lived together in Sandy Bay, where Emily is now buried. However, his ex and Emily moved to Prince Albert after the couple broke up more than a year ago.

Daniels said his daughter suffered violent injuries at the home on the 800 block of 17th Street W. in Prince Albert.

Paramedics were called to the home around 8 p.m. CST on April 8 and found her unresponsive, according to police. EMTs attempted to save her life on the way to the hospital, but she was unresponsive.

"I'm angry, I'm angry at the thought that my baby had to go through all that. I loved her with all my heart, and I just can't I try not to think about it," Daniels said.

He visits her grave site when he can and he's hopeful that in the coming weeks he can afford a headstone for Emily.

"She was a very bright young intelligent little girl," he said, adding that they had a special connection. "She knew how to communicate with me."

Morin, 21, made his first court appearance via video link Wednesday morning at the courthouse in Prince Albert and is expected back next Friday.