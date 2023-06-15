New Wascana Pool proving to be popular, city working on waterslide emergency stop issues

Regina's new Wascana Pool is proving to be a popular attraction, even with a few unexpected kinks for officials to work out.

A pair of emergency stop buttons located next to the facility's waterslides — and easily pressed by children — are causing frustration for staff and attendees at the new pool.

"I'm sure designers right now are going 'Shoot!'" said Mayor Sandra Masters on Thursday.

"It happens to be a red button on a red stick right beside the water slides. [They're] very inviting for young people to push."

A reporter with CBC News saw a child push one of the emergency buttons while working at the pool last week.

City officials say it initially took 30 minutes or more to get the waterslides back online after the emergency stop button was activated.

Pool workers have now modified their procedures so they can get things running within just a few minutes.

A long term solution is in the works, according to Bobbie Selinger, the City of Regina's manager for community and recreation programs.

"We're also working with public health to understand if we can put some type of barrier that will remain safe while, you know, providing a bit of a deterrent," she said.

The hope would be to allow adults or pools workers to activate the emergency stop if necessary, while making sure children are not able to run up and push the button without a second thought.

Approximately 200 students from Arcola Community School enjoy the Wascana Pool at its grand opening event on June 15, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Officials with municipal and provincial governments were at the pool Thursday to attend a grand opening ceremony.

Masters was joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony by three members of city council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Don McMorris and Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky.

"I really want to commend the city of Regina for going through the planning and realizing that the asset that they had here is in the jewel of our capital city," said McMorris, referring to Wascana Park.

The provincial government put up $12 million to help fund the project.

From left, Coun. Terina Nelson, Coun. Lori Bresciani, Coun. Bob Hawkins, Saskatchewan Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Don McMorris, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters and Saskatchewan Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of the new Wascana Pool on June 15, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC )

Approximately 200 students from Arcola Community School were eager for the officials to cut the ribbon. Many rushed past as soon as the comically large pair of scissors parted the red silk.

The doors opened for the first time at the Wascana Pool last week. The pool's first week of operations served as a test run, helping officials identify things they want to improve — such as the emergency stop buttons.

The stop-button issue has not dulled interest in the new facility, according to the city.

City manager Niki Anderson announced that 7,000 people visited the new pool in its first week.

In comparison, the old Wascana Pool saw between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors during its final season.

Regina's mayor said she is not surprised by the response to the new Wascana Pool.

"Our winters can be long, but our summers are spectacular. So that ability to come out and [have] 7,000 people in a week to jam pack and maximize the enjoyment of our summer is enormously important," Masters said.

While she has yet to enjoy the pool, Masters said her family members have already given it a big thumbs up.

"My two granddaughters thoroughly enjoyed the pool, and in fact my daughter and son-in-law live in Saskatoon and suggested they don't have anything near as nice there," she said.

"So I think that's a seal of approval in my opinion."