Emergency services closed overnight at Maple Creek health facility

Emergency services at the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek will be closed overnight Sunday.

The facility will experience a service shutdown between 7 p.m. CST on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The authority's website says "emergency services will NOT be available" at the facility during this timeframe.

Emergency services were closed overnight on Saturday as well. It's unclear what is causing the service disruptions.

The Leader and District Healthcare Facility experienced similar overnight closures on Friday and Saturday nights.

