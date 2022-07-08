Emergency alert describes shooting in Langham, Sask., says potentially armed suspect at large

An emergency alert about a "shooting incident" in Langham, Sask., was issued in central Saskatchewan Friday morning via the SaskAlert app.

Langham is about 30 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. The alert was issued at 7:40 a.m CST Friday.

The male suspect was last seen on foot and is believed to be armed, although police are uncertain where he is located, the alert said.

Residents in the Langham area are being told to seek shelter, lock doors and windows, and not leave any secured location.

RCMP are responding and have asked the public not to disclose officers' locations on social media.

The alert says more information will be released as it becomes available.