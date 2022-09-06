Sask. RCMP tell people to shelter in place after shots fired near Lloydminster

Maidstone RCMP have issued an emergency alert warning residents in the RM of Brittania to seek shelter after shots were fired inside a house.

The alert was issued at 7:07 a.m. CST and says the vehicle involved in the shooting is a black, newer model Ford Mustang.

RCMP say the same vehicle was suspected of shots fired at a residence in Lloydminster, as well as an attempted fuel theft in the RM of Brittania.

It says these incidents are not believed to be related to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.

Residents in the area are asked to seek shelter immediately, not to leave the secure location and to not approach the suspicious person, pick up hitchhikers and to report sighting of the vehicle to 9-1-1.