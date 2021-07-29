This First Person piece is by Diana Wooden, who was born in Jamaica and immigrated to Canada in 1976.

For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

Emancipation means to be free from restraints, control or power over another. It is no longer tolerated to own another person or to enslave them, but when I look around and speak with friends and family it would seem that we are still in bondage in many ways.

I am a Black Canadian woman, born in Jamaica. My family immigrated to Canada in 1976, when I was eight years old. We lived in Winnipeg for the majority of my life. That is where I went to school, met my husband and had my children.

Looking back on my childhood I can see how much I struggled to "fit in" to a Canadian culture. I still had a very strong Jamaican accent. The kids in my school did not understand me. I was taught by primarily white teachers who did not have training or understanding of the challenges that newcomers to Canada face.

I was often called the N-word, but having never heard that word before, I didn't immediately understand what it meant. I knew that it wasn't favourable.

I did not see anyone that looked like me except for my family. All of my friends were white. As time went on I began thinking that I needed to be like my white friends to "fit in."

I began leaving my culture and language behind to assume a more Canadian identity. I did not feel comfortable in my own skin. I began seeing my skin colour as a barrier.

I often wished I was born white.

Suspicious looks and questions

I met my husband in high school — a white, very devout Canadian man. We married and had three girls. This past June we celebrated 30 years of marriage. He was the first person to see me for who I was. He helped me realize that being Black wasn't something to be ashamed of, but rather to celebrate.

When our first daughter was born I began to realize that she would want and need a sense of belonging and culture from both of her parents. I needed to teach my child to be proud of both her heritages.

I began looking around at society to see if acceptance of Black people had progressed or not. I soon realized that 20 years had not changed much.

It's about the little things in society that say we are not important enough to be considered. - Diana Wooden

I would go to the mall with my baby and would often get suspicious looks and questions. I recall one lady asking me if that was my baby, and the shock and surprise in her eyes as I responded that it was. I somehow did not fit into the box that she had placed me in.

I am encouraged that today we can see people of all races and nationalities forming families, adopting kids and changing the way that society believes a family should look. In this aspect, I believe that we have become more inclusive.

What 'Black lives matter' means to me

My husband and I moved with our children 20 years ago from Winnipeg to Prince Albert, Sask. We were very excited to raise our family in a smaller community that still offered us the feeling of city living.

I went into a very well-known department store in our city looking for hair care products for myself and my girls. It is important to understand that black hair requires products that put oils back into our hair rather than stripping it away, the way products designed for white hair do. I went to the section where I knew they were supposed to be, kept only to find the shelves empty.

I asked an attendant and was told there was not enough room for these products. I stood looking at rows and rows of dye for blondes, brunettes and reds and tried to comprehend how a few products for blacks couldn't make it onto the shelf.

I asked the store manager and his response was that there wasn't enough demand for these products, so they discontinued them. I stood shocked as I realized that the needs of Black people in our community were certainly under represented.

This is what "Black lives matter" means to me. It's not all about police reform or changes to stop and frisk and targeting black people. It's about the little things in society that say we are not important enough to be considered. It's the idea that we are a minority population and therefore don't matter as much. It's about total strangers that ask us where we are from, where our people are from, so that they can put us into a box and into a classification rather than seeking a true connection to who we are.

It's about whites who tell Black people that they speak so well, thereby insinuating that they expected something different. It is some of these micro-aggressive behaviours that need to change in society if we want true movement forward.

It's for those who speak out and don't allow intolerance and fear to override love and acceptance.

I organized a Black Lives Matter rally last year because I was tired of sitting on the sidelines watching. I needed my voice to be heard. Our community responded in such an amazingly positive way.

I know that there are many people who stand with people of colour and minority groups and want positive change. We have come a long way, but there is still lots of work to be done.

Interested in writing for us? We accept pitches for Opinion and First Person pieces from Saskatchewan residents who want to share their thoughts on the news of the day, issues affecting their community or who have a compelling personal story to share. No need to be a professional writer!

Read more about what we're looking for here, then email sask-opinion-grp@cbc.ca with your idea.

FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2021 is a youth-led celebration of spoken word, dance, theatre and music, as we gather together to celebrate freedom. Join CBC Arts on August 1 at 1 p.m. ET on CBC Gem and YouTube.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.