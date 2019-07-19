Convicted Regina killer awaits dangerous offender decision

The fate of Elwin Michael Goodpipe now rests in the hands of a judge at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

At question is whether he will be designated a dangerous offender. The Crown has asked for an indeterminate sentence, if Goodpipe receives the designation.

Crown prosecutor Roger DeCorby said the designation is not about demonizing Goodpipe, as he presented his arguments Thursday. He credited Goodpipe for positive qualities and noted his supportive family and spouse.

"He is obviously capable of being loved and loving back," DeCorby said.

"That does not mean he's not a dangerous person."

Last year, a jury found Goodpipe guilty of manslaughter in the killing of 56-year-old Andre Joseph Aubertin, which happened during a robbery gone wrong.

DeCorby argued that robbery itself is a dangerous act. He said Goodpipe helped plan to rip off Aubertin, who was unsuspecting in his own home. Goodpipe knew the victim and had entered his home under the false pretence of needing to use the phone, DeCorby added.

The Crown argued that Goodpipe committed a serious personal injury offence (SPIO) — a requirement to be found a dangerous offender — in this killing.

Goodpipe's past behaviour examined

Twelve years prior, Goodpipe was convicted for manslaughter in a separate killing. Twice a firearm was used, but Goodpipe did not pull the trigger either time.

DeCorby suggested Goodpipe is a violent man who has used violence to get what he wants during the last two decades. He spoke to Goodpipe's other offences, some of which include an armed robbery and a "rock in a sock" attack while in custody.

DeCorby said Goodpipe doesn't always engage with programming and has repeatedly demonstrated an inability to abide by court imposed conditions.

​DeCorby argued the past is the best indicator of the future and noted an expert's testimony that suggested Goodpipe was likely to reoffend.

DeCorby said the justice system can't simply rely on hope that Goodpipe's future behaviour will deviate from his past.

"That's what I suggest — is all we have here," he said.

Defence says criteria not met

Defence lawyer Mervyn Shaw disagreed with DeCorby's arguments. He said the Crown's evidence didn't come close to meeting the strict criteria for a dangerous offender designation.

Shaw said Goodpipe was convicted last year on the most "slender of evidence," but now could face "the most serious sentence."

Shaw argued about the nature of Goodpipe's role in Aubertin's killing and said he was only party to the homicide. He said that didn't meet the criteria of a SPIO. He noted that Goodpipe didn't pull the trigger, adding it was never proven that Goodpipe knew his accomplice had a gun.

"How can you turn a mouse into an elephant so easily?"

Justice Meghan McCreary reserved her decision for Sept. 6, 2019.