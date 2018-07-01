'A very strong, warm family': Mayor of Rosetown remembers neighbours killed in crash near Elrose

A horrific crash took the lives of six people on Friday. Among them were Rosetown residents Carissa and Troy Gasper and their three young children. They are being remembered by the mayor of Rosetown, also their neighbour, as "a very strong, warm family."

Rosetown mayor Adam Krieser lived on the same street as the young family. He said Troy could often be found playing in the backyard with his kids.

Rosetown mayor Adam Krieser said the family was very connected to the community. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

"He was a great father, great husband," Krieser said.

"You'd come home and see him in the yard with his kids and everything."

It'll be difficult for everyone to keep moving forward without them, but it's all we can do. - Rosetown mayor Adam Krieser

Krieser and the Gaspers had kids the same age. He said they would often play together.

"It's all you'd hear during the daytime in the nice weather is the kids up and down the street," Krieser said.

"It's going to be noticeably a lot quieter."

'Well-loved and connected'

Krieser said the full impact of the loss of the Gasper family cannot be known yet.

"[They were] a very well-loved and connected family in the community," he said.

"It's impossible to say what it means other than just a giant loss, a terrible tragedy and it'll be difficult for everyone to keep moving forward without them, but it's all we can do."

Krieser said going through the list of things the Gaspers weren't involved in would be easier than trying to list all the things they were involved in.

Troy played with the Humboldt Broncos during the 2009 to 2011 seasons, playing with the Rosetown Redwings shortly after.

The Humboldt Broncos suffered another tragedy earlier this year when 16 people died after its team bus crashed on the way to a playoff game.

The crash on Friday also claimed them life of a 71-year-old Swift Current woman.