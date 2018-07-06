Retired teacher Carolynne Gould among dead in Sask. crash

Carolynne Gould of Swift Current has been identified as among those killed in a car crash that happened on Highway 4 on June 29.

Also killed were Troy Gasper, 26, his wife Carissa, 28, and their three children — ages two, four and six. The Gasper family and Gould were in separate SUVs involved in a head-on collision on Highway 4.

Gould, 71, was a retired teacher and well known in the City of Swift Current, said family friend Erich Lang.

"As a teacher, she touched probably thousands of lives," Lang said. "She was very, very popular."

Lang said Gould's main passion was teaching. She retired in 1999 but continued to work as a substitute teacher.

Gould leaves behind two sons, Jody and Jay Gould, and two teenage grandchildren. Lang said she was devoted to her family and played an active role in her grandchildren's lives.

"She was very caring, very active in being around them and helping them with their activities, and just being a really good grandmother."

Mom to many

Lang said Gould was the kind of person who was a mom to many, beyond her own family.

Highly involved in the wrestling community, Lang said she was one of the first female wrestling coaches in Saskatchewan and had been a master judge for provincial competitions for the past three years.

"I think the Saskatchewan Wrestling Association is going to be pretty hard hit by her loss," Lang said.

She passed the wrestling bug down to her children and grandchildren as well, all of whom have practiced the sport. She coached both of her sons in wrestling.

A call from the RCMP

Lang said Gould was on her way to her family cabin north of Meadow Lake when the accident happened.

She had spoken to her son at about 3:30 p.m. CST but when they hadn't heard from her after awhile, they were a little concerned, Lang said.

"But the reception is so bad up there, they thought, no news is good news. Later on, they noticed a message had come through, so they went to a spot where they knew the reception was a little bit better, and it was the RCMP telling them that they needed to contact them."

Passing on the apron strings

Lang has spent time with the Goulds at their cottage, which has been in the family for years. Carolynne was born in Saskatoon but lived much of her life in the Meadow Lake area.

"She was really big into having the family at the cottage. She cooked a massive meal, and you'd be rolling around later, wishing you hadn't eaten so much, but it was so good, you can't help but eat too much."

Of German descent, many of her meals had an ethnic flair. She cooked much of the food for her son's wedding held at the Regina German Club, including a delicious rouladen.

"Jody has inherited the apron strings from her. He's an exceptional cook. I know he got that from her."