RCMP have confirmed five of the six people killed in a tragic crash north of Elrose, Sask., were members of one family.

The head-on collision between two SUVs happened Friday afternoon on Highway 4, north of Elrose, about 150 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The five family members in one of the vehicles — a 28-year-old woman, a 26 year-old-man and three children, ages two, four and six — were killed.

The family was from the area of Rosetown, Sask., about 40 kilometres north of Elrose.

The lone person in the other SUV, a 71-year-old Swift Current woman, was also killed.

"They were all declared deceased on scene. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were engulfed in flames," Cpl. Rob King, media relations for RCMP F Division, said.

The mayor of Elrose, Dennis Dixon, said a crash of this magnitude is tragic no matter where it happens.

"Any time that you have a crash like that anywhere, it's something you don't want to see," Dixon said.

"It's a tragedy."

RCMP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and that the cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

"At this point in the investigation, it's too early to tell [what happened]," King said.

"We did dispatch an accident reconstructionist. They have just recently cleared the scene ... It's going to take time to determine exactly what happened to the best of their abilities."

Police will not be releasing the names of the crash victims at this time.