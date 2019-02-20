Founder of Sask. cat rescue program to answer to animal neglect, distress charges

An Elrose woman who had 100 cats seized from her home in January is to appear in Rosthern court later this month.

Dolores LaPlante is charged with causing unnecessary pain suffering or injury, wilful neglect or failure to supply food, shelter and care.

She is also charged with causing or permitting distress.

LaPlante is the founder of Saskatchewan Alley Cats Association, described as a province-wide cat rescue program.

A judge has allowed her to keep one dog and two cats following the seizure.

LaPlante pleaded guilty to a distress charge in 2011 after animal protection officials took 70 animals from her property.