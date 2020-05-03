'Everything's gone': Fire destroys Elks Hall in Regina

The Elks Hall in Regina couldn't be saved after a fire broke out in the building, says the organization's secretary-treasurer Charlotte Henderson-Wilson.

Fire crews were on the scene at 5 a.m. on Sunday to fight the blaze.

Henderson-Wilson was told the fire started in the garage.

"We don't know what happened," she said. "We don't have anything in the garage other than some chairs and stuff like that. But it had already gotten into the roof so they said that they couldn't save the hall."

The building, located at 4915 1st Avenue N., was leased from CN, Henderson-Wilson said.

Fire crews have been on-scene at a fire at Elks Hall - 1st Ave N since 5 a.m. this morning. There are no injuries and the cause is undetermined at this time. <a href="https://t.co/W9VWLljclR">pic.twitter.com/W9VWLljclR</a> —@Regina_Fire

She said the entire history of Elks Hall No. 9 went up in flames with the building.

"Stuff like pictures and all those kinds of things that we can never replace," she said. "Everything's gone."

Henderson-Wilson said she put a call out on social media asking people to share any photos or memorabilia they might have saved in their own homes. Many people have responded with their favourite memories.

"So many people in Regina have so many memories in that building," she said. "At least we have our memories, still."

'This won't be the end of us'

Henderson-Wilson has been with the organization for 13 years.

"Since the day that I joined the Elks, it's been like I had a new family and everybody is very close."

Both of her children were married in the hall, and her grandchildren's baby showers were in the hall. As her family grew, they started renting the hall for Christmas and other family gatherings.

She said other Elks organizations across Canada have reached out to help, and she's seen tremendous support from the Regina community as well.

"This won't be the end of us. If we have to meet in each other's garages, we will be there and we'll still be reaching out to help kids."

The Elks of Canada is a volunteer organization. The Regina Elks hold fundraisers to support sick children, in particular supporting the Sparks program out of Saskatoon.